Míchel González He has been in the spotlight for so many years that he has few hairs on his tongue. The former Real Madrid and now coach of Pumas de México lives the coronavirus crisis in the distance. He is worried about his family, and at the same time he does not understand some decisions that the Government of Pedro Sánchez and Pablo Iglesias is taking. He believes that they are generating even more insecurity and mistrust with some of his measures, and he does not understand that the return of football is already being planned.

«I speak every day with my son, who is one of the Second Division captains. I don’t know what part of the government is trying to get soccer as soon as possible. If we do not know how many are infected, who is immunized. If we do not know what is happening or the number of deaths … I do not know if it is a deterrent measure that there is football so that the coronavirus is not talked about all day. That athletes go out to train is as much risk as when it is the turn of a pharmacist or a construction worker. It is with the idea that the country does not stop, but the situation is uncontrollable, “said the technician at Cadena Ser.

It is not explained that football will resume without having controlled the pandemic: «Yesterday he became Fali the new Robin Hood, as he thinks a lot. My son is the captain of Malaga and has the same uncertainties, they say it through the appropriate channels. Footballers are ordinary people. Do the workers sign protocols? If we do not know how many we are infected … ».

Difficult to understand measures

He is also concerned about his mother, who is older and is in a residence in Madrid: «My mother is in a nursing home in Pozuelo, and they have been waiting for the tests for three weeks. And we cannot make a donation of any kind because the Ministry of Holiness does not allow it. The center director cannot allow an external donor to buy tests. There is a feeling of mistrust, discouragement and insecurity that is not going to be fixed only with football.

Lastly, he insists on the responsibility of the Government: «There are things that escape me, just as ordering a country escapes me. But it seems that the population is being much more sensible and is legislating more than the Government., and that creates insecurity and mistrust, beyond the colors of each one ».