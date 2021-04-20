The population fell by 106,000 people in Spain during 2020, in the middle of the pandemic

A patient at the Isabel Zendal Hospital. (Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU via AFP via Getty Images)

The registered population in Spain fell during 2020 by 106,146 people, 0.2%, and stood at 47,344,649 inhabitants on January 1, 2021, the first year that falls since 2016, coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the continuous register released this Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the decrease in the net number of Spaniards was 0.2%, by 79,815 people, to 41,936,827 in total, while the foreign population fell 0.5%, in 26,331 people, up to 5,407,822.

As of January 1, 2020, the population of Spain was 47,450,795 inhabitants, after having risen in the previous four years, especially thanks to immigration.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.