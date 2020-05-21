With the Covid-19, roads have been emptied and pollution has been reduced

A study finds that drivers now appreciate more a day without smoke

The low levels of air pollution recorded during the coronavirus quarantine may lead to an increase in the popularity of electric cars, according to a study carried out in the United Kingdom.

Four out of ten drivers Now they see with better eyes the possibility of changing to an electric car, after verifying that the reduction of thermal vehicles in circulation improves the quality of the air even in the nuclei with more population.

All surveys indicate that the Covid-19 pandemic will increase the popularity of the private vehicle to the detriment of public transportation, but the latter document suggests that it will also accelerate the transition to electromobility.

YourParkingSpace.co.uk has surveyed 3,000 people, and has found that 40% are now more likely to buy an electric vehicle after seeing first-hand that pollution can be reduced in large cities.

Ironically, this revelation comes just after the Tesla Model 3 was crowned the best-selling car in the UK in April and electrics have taken over 32% of the market as a result of the widespread registration debacle.

“Confinement has changed almost every aspect of our lives, including that there are now fewer moving vehicles and fewer gases. Our study indicates that this will result in an increase in the popularity of electrics,” says Harrison Wood, head of the portal. .

“While it is true that plug-in cars have gained in popularity in recent years, that we have now had the opportunity to see and experience an environment with less pollution will sooner than later see more electric cars in circulation on British roads” .

The survey also perceives a rebound in the popularity of the bike and that more people will try to get around on foot in the small commutes of the day to day.

“It looks like the UK will be a more environmentally friendly place in the future, either because of a transition to the electric car or because more people will be cycling or walking.”

“The good news for electric car owners is that more and more recharging points are available, whether at highway service stations, department stores or rental garages.”

