The popular Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite now on sale at just 259 euros on Amazon | Technology

There are many brands of mobile phones, but it is clear that Xiaomi It is one of the most popular, whether you are looking for a complementary mobile device, mid-range or high-end, and one of its recent launches right now you have it in a juicy offer that you will be able to take advantage of.

The good thing about mobile phones is that as soon as you wait a few weeks, you can get juicy offers, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite that was launched just three months ago, now it is already discounted compared to its original price, and you can find it thanks to Amazon at only € 259.04.

This offer to buy the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite at only € 259.04 has a € 40.95 discount regarding its launch price, and that you can buy to receive at home in the next few hours.

This Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite of the offer at € 259.04 has a 14% discount compared to its previous price, and it is sold and managed by Amazon itself, obviously being a Spanish version, so you no longer have any excuse to get the device.

Although we already talked to you about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite in our analysis, considering it a device of remarkable height, highlighting its excellent design, its outstanding screen and an unparalleled sound, as a reminder we tell you that it offers a 6.55-inch screen at FullHD + resolution.

Inside it has a Snapdragon 732G processor, and this device of the offer is the one that is marketed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It has a triple rear camera with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra wide angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. Also, you will never run out of battery, because it has a 4250mAh battery along with a fast charging capacity of 33W.

