the popular saloon, now more sporty …

The range of the Czech compact saloon Skoda Octavia welcomes a new and exclusive level of equipment called Sport, available from 30,890 euros.

June 2, 2021 (14:15 CET)

The Skoda Octavia incorporates a new Sport finish to its range (photo: Sportline version)

For Spain and only for Spain. The Skoda Octavia premieres in our country and exclusively the Sport version, located in the mid-range range between Ambition and Style finishes. As its name suggests, the Czech saloon incorporates this variant markedly sportier details, with complete equipment and three different mechanical options to choose from. Of course, it does not aspire to compare to the versions Sportline (located above the Style finish) or RS, the sportiest of the range, but at the same time it is a cheaper sports option.

TO aesthetic level, the new Skoda Octavia Sport offers different elements in black in its exterior imagein particular on the front grille, on the mirror caps and on the rear wing. Also add the 16-inch Velorum alloy wheels, although optionally you can opt for an 18-inch with the launch package.

For him cabin, the Skoda Octavia Sport includes sports seats, front, multi-function sports steering wheel with paddles (with DSG gearbox), aluminum pedals, 10-inch on-screen multimedia system, LED ambient lighting, voice control and SmartLink connectivity with Apple CarPlay, Mirror Link and AndroidAuto.

The Sportline and RS versions of the Skoda Octavia are now joined by a new Sport variant.

Skoda Octavia Sport: engines and equipment

The new Sport finish for the Skoda Octavia, both for its Saloon bodywork as a Combi station wagon, is offered in combination of gasoline, diesel and plug-in engines. As access, we find the 150 hp 1.5 TSI gasoline engine, in turn available with micro hybrid technology and with the seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The same power, 150 hp, is offered in diesel with 2.0 TDI engine, optionally available with DSG gearbox and 4×4 drive. Finally, the Skoda Octavia Sport is also available with the iV plug-in hybrid mechanical variant, with 204 CV combined and a electric autonomy of up to 60 kilometers.

Looking at the standard equipment included in the Skoda Octavia Sport, you have to highlight the following: dual zone climate control, keyless opening and closing system, rear view camera, adaptive cruise control, cruise control assistant, front and rear parking sensors, lane change assistant, LED headlights with dynamic rear lights, SUNSET panoramic roof, “Side Assist”, etc.

The iV plug-in hybrid variants of the Skoda Octavia can also be associated with the new Sport trim.

Skoda Octavia Sport: prices

Octavia 1.5 TSI mHEV DSG: 30,890 euros. Octavia Combi 1.5 TSI mHEV DSG: 31,590 euros. Octavia 2.0 TDI DSG: 32,790 euros. Octavia Combi 2.0 TDI DSG: 33,490 euros. Octavia 1.4 TSI PHEV: 37,230 euros. Octavia Combi 1.4 TSI PHEV: 38,020 euros.

