         The popular email client Edison Mail will launch its own email service

In general, most of the email-centric apps we see on the App Store focus on be customers of existing services. Why? Because between Apple, Google and Microsoft, which are also free, the panorama seems quite covered and, nevertheless, from Edison Mail they will present a new service: OnMail

A service with a mail reinterpretation

OnMail will make an appearance throughout this summer and we can sign up for early access at onmail.com. The approach to email of this new service, although not exactly new, offers a most interesting change of concept: We must give people permission to send us emails.

The situation with email has changed a lot since its inception. Today, the amount of spam we receive is less and it is reduced, above all, to newsletters, shopping offers and information that we have not requested. The vast majority of these services offer an option to unsubscribe but, apart from the time we have to dedicate to the process, it is not always fully effective.

OnMail is the only email service designed for the way you live your life today in 2020. It offers the first permission control feature invented by Edison to ensure that your inbox is your inbox. You decide who enters and who receives your attention. We stop spam before it enters your inbox so that your inbox stays clean.

As we have already mentioned, this concept already exists in some servicesFor example, the cPanel control panel allows activating this system for self-hosted accounts, however its arrival to the general public can bring interesting changes to email.

The new service, in addition, will offer an advanced search system and other functionssuch as the inclusion of large attachments, disabling read receipts without disabling image upload, and an improvement in mail delivery speed. The service will be offered in free and paid plans.

For now, and in the absence of more data, we can only wait for the early access that Edison Software, responsible for the app that bears his name and the future service, announces on its website. While one thing is clear, email is still essential today, but it accepts new approaches.

