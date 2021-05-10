The popular accusations ask the court of the ‘box b’ to assess the credibility of Aznar and Rajoy

The former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, on February 8 at the National Court. (Photo: JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO via POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Several popular accusations of the trial of box b of the PP have demanded this Monday the court to assess the credibility of the testimonies of former presidents José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy. Despite the fact that both denied having received bonuses, the accusations want the judges to focus on the versions of the former popular leaders because already in Gürtel’s sentence the court doubted Rajoy’s version.

In addition, the accusations, which began on Monday to present their final reports, have emphasized that the existence of parallel accounting in political formation has already been accredited by the Supreme Court.

The accusations have also coincided in expressing their “discomfort” at the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office “scolds” them for having maintained during the process accusations for crimes that they have finally ended up withdrawing. The trial for the alleged use of funds from box b will be seen this week for sentencing.

“If in any case popular action was necessary, it is in this particular case, where the lack of rigor and zeal has highlighted the need for popular accusations to emerge with all their intensity,” said the lawyer Virgilio Latorre, who represents several former Valencian socialist deputies.

That statement by Latorre has caused prosecutor Antonio Romeral to have been unable to avoid raising his eyebrows several times in surprise.

Latorre, who has stressed that the “verification of box b is affecting the context in which the events take place and cannot be ignored”, has asked the Chamber to assess “the credibility” of the testimonies of former leaders of the PP, those who have been accused of participating in “a kind of trileros game” for denying the collection of bonuses when their no …

