“The Pope’s charity is addressed to everyone who suffers,” said Konrad Krajewski, in charge of aid for Francisco (AP)

Pope Francis’ beggar sent help to a group of transsexuals, most of them from Latin America, who are engaged in prostitution and who, when they ran out of clients due to the pandemic, asked for help from the pastor of Torvaianica, on the Roman coast.

The Cardinal Konrad Krajewski takes care of charity work by Pope Francis and confirmed to the Corriere della Sera newspaper that went to this town to help this community of transsexuals.

“It is true that we have helped them,‘ Come to me, all of you, who are tired and oppressed, and I will refresh you, “says Jesus. It is the Gospel. These people are hungry human beings. AND we are all children of GodKrajewski explained to the Roman newspaper.

The pastor of Torvaianica, Andrea Conocchia, had told the Italian agency Adnkronos that a few days ago A group of transsexuals, “almost all Latin Americans, came to his church to ask for help because with the Covid-19 they no longer had clients” and did not know how to survive..

“They divide expenses, rents, help each other as they can. Word has spread and now there are about 20 people who have asked for help. They mainly come from Latin America, they love Bergoglio very much and they have faith. I was moved by the image of one of them who began to pray on his knees before the Virgin, ”said the pastor.

The transsexuals, said the parish priest, recorded an audio in Spanish to thank the pontiff for his help and in which it was heard: “Thank you very much to Pope Francis”, “God bless you, thank you for everything”, “a thousand blessings, that the Virgin protect you ”.

Francis and the Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski

For his part, Krajewski explained that the pastor of Torvaianica wrote the story of these people and that, as he usually does with other vulnerable people, he did not hesitate to send money so that they could be helped.

“They are people who they made money in the darkof course maybe they have problems with the documents and cannot apply for subsidies. Other parishes reported similar problems, from prostitutes who no longer had anything to eat. Then I get the account number and give everything necessary to the parish, ”said Father Conrado, as he is known in the Vatican.

The alms cardinal added that “the Pope’s charity is addressed to anyone who suffers. At Easter we take thousands of packages to prisoners and among them, of course, there were also transsexuals and prostitutes. My task is to help those who need it and empty the Pope’s charity account“

“If it’s empty, it’s fine. And when it is emptied, thank God, there are always benefactors who donate again, ”he assured.

It is not the first time that the Polish cardinal Konrad Krajewski makes gestures that end up being news in the newspapers. In May of last year he reinstated the light himself in a public building in Rome occupied by 450 people who had been without electricity for not meeting the bills.

“I have made a desperate gesture, but the people were without electricity, water, a fridge: 450 brothers in such a difficult situation, including a hundred children,” the cardinal said in an interview with the Italian newspaper ‘Corriere della Sera’. who had to face much criticism for his feat. “I was informed of a serious situation that many small children suffer especially. As the Pope’s beggar I felt the duty to carry out a humanitarian gesture, personally reactivating the electric current,” he said.

The prelate removed the seals blocking the meter and said he was taking responsibility on behalf of the Holy See. The occupied building belongs to a public entity that had abandoned it and Krajewski assumed full responsibility for the action with the prefecture and Acea, the power company.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

