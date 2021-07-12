The Pope will remain admitted “a few more days” after his colon operation

Pope Francis. (Photo: TIZIANA FABI via . via .)

Pope Francis “will remain hospitalized for a few more days” to “better optimize medical and rehabilitation therapy,” as reported this Monday by the Press Office of the Holy See in a statement. The press director of this organization, Matteo Bruni, has indicated in the letter that the pope has already completed the postoperative period.

The 84-year-old pontiff underwent colon surgery on day 4 for “a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis” in which part of the organ was removed and which required general anesthesia, although it is progressing favorably.

On Sunday he reappeared from the balcony of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he is admitted, to pray the Angelus and ask for a quality health system accessible and “free” for all.

On the other hand, Bruni has indicated this Monday that before the Angelus the pontiff visited young oncology patients and some later accompanied him to the balcony, on the occasion of the Marian prayer.

When he finished the prayer, he spoke with hospitalized patients and health personnel from his plant, the tenth, and, in the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the private chapel with the staff who attend him daily.

The importance of sport

Francisco has also spoken in the last hours with people close to the teams of Argentina and Italy, which have won the Copa América and the European Championship respectively.

In addition, he highlighted the importance of sport and its values, as well as the “sports capacity to accept any result”, even defeat: “Only in this way, faced with life’s difficulties, can we always get involved, fighting without giving up, with hope and trust ”, he said.

The medical bulletins that the Holy See has released every day in the last week ensure that the pope is evolving as planned and continues with the prescribed treatment, although on Wednesday afternoon he had a few tenths of fever that have already subsided.

