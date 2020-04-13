Pope Francis warned on Monday that domestic violence against women could increase due to the confinement measures imposed against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today I would like to remind you of what many women do, even in this time of health emergency, to care for others: doctors, nurses, law enforcement and prison officers, employees of basic goods stores … and many mothers and sisters who are locked up in the house with the whole family, with children, the elderly and the disabled, “declared the pope after his traditional Angelus prayer.

“Sometimes they run the risk of being subjected to violence due to a coexistence of which they carry too great a burden,” he said. “We pray for them, that the Lord gives them strength and that our communities can support them together with their families.”

The Italian government unblocked some 30 million euros for the prevention of violence against women, subjected to a “high risk” by “the prohibitions on displacement,” the Minister for Equality and Family, Elena Bonetti, announced on Wednesday.

Likewise, the person in charge announced an institutional communication campaign to encourage women victims of violence to call the green number enabled in this regard, in addition to a “reinforcement of the functions of the YouPol application, which can be used to alert [a la policía] of geolocated acts of domestic violence “.