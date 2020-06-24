The National Seismological Service reported that the 7.5 earthquake was perceived by up to 22 million people

Rome.- The Pope Francisco Today it has transmitted its closeness to the town of Mexico, after Tuesday a earthquake of magnitude 7.5 it shook the center and south of the country, causing six deaths and damage to half a thousand houses and some 55 historical monuments.

« Yesterday a violent earthquake struck the south of Mexico, causing some victims, injuries and enormous damages, « said the Pope Francisco, during the greetings to the faithful in Spanish, after the general audience on Wednesday.

« We pray for all of them. May the help of God and the brothers give them strength and support. Brothers and sisters, I am very close to you, » he added.

The Governor of Oaxaca, the most affected by the earthquake, confirmed on Tuesday six deaths, one woman and five men.

The National Seismological Service reported that the earthquake 7.5 was felt in the states of Oaxaca, Guerrero, Chiapas, Michoacán, Jalisco, Querétaro, Morelos, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla, State of Mexico and in the City of Mexico, and was perceived by up to 22 million people.