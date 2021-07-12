The Pope reappears from the hospital to ask for access to healthcare for all

Pope Francis reappeared this Sunday from the balcony of the hospital where he has been admitted since last Sunday after undergoing a colon operation and called for maintaining a quality health system accessible and “free” for all.

“I am happy to be able to keep the Sunday Angelus appointment also at the Gemelli polyclinic. I thank you, I have felt your closeness and the support of your prayers. Thank you from the heart “, said the pontiff from the balcony of the tenth floor, where he appeared with some sick children, before dozens of faithful who came to the place and who received him amid applause.

The 84-year-old pope underwent colon surgery last Sunday for “a severe diverticular stenosis with signs of sclerosing diverticulitis” in which a part of the colon was removed and which required general anesthesia and is progressing favorably.

Before praying the Angelus, he reviewed a passage from the Gospel that speaks of the anointing of the sick by Jesus of Nazareth, which enabled him to speak of his own experience during these days of convalescence in the Roman hospital.

“In these days of hospitalization, I have experienced how important a good health service is, accessible to everyone, like the one in Italy and other countries. A health system that guarantees a good service accessible to all ”, he said. And he exclaimed: “We must not lose this precious asset. We must maintain it! And for this we must all strive, because it serves everyone and requires everyone’s contribution ”.

In this sense, the pope recognized that also in the Church it happens “sometimes” that some health institution is not doing well for economic reasons or poor management and “the first thing that comes to mind is to sell it.” “The vocation of the Church is not to make money, but to give service, and the service is always free. Save the free institutions, ”he said.

Francisco, reviewing the Scriptures, explained that caring for a patient also implies listening to him: “the closeness, the haste, the tenderness of the one who cares for the sick, is like a caress that makes the patient feel better, relieves pain and serenity,” he said.

“Sooner or later we all need this anointing and we can all donate it to other people, with a visit, a phone call, a hand extended to those who need help,” he said.

Finally Francisco expressed his gratitude and “encouragement” to the doctors and health workers in their daily work and reminded the sick of the world, so that “no one is left alone” and everyone can count on someone to listen to them and treat them well.

The medical bulletins that the Holy See has released every day in the last week ensure that the pope is evolving as planned and continues with the prescribed treatment, although on Wednesday afternoon he had a few tenths of fever that has already passed.

