On April 12, the Pope entered St. Peter’s Basilica alone. It was Easter Sunday, the coronavirus crisis was drowning Italy with 18,999 dead and in Brussels a decisive battle was being fought to decide the mechanism that would set the economic recovery of southern European countries on fire. Francisco pronounced his blessing urbi et orbi and, shortly after, he got fully into the political debate. The Pope bluntly asked for solidarity from the European Union to alleviate the debt that is hammering the budgets of some countries and “innovative” solutions. Just what Italy was demanding those days. “The adjectives looked a lot like the ones I had used [el primer ministro, Giuseppe] Conte, ”says an old collaborator of Francisco. In the Chigi palace they applauded as a goal of the local team and the communication advisers ran to make known via WhatsApp the importance of what happened. It was not the last time Francisco would shore up Conte during this pandemic.

The tune between the Vatican and the Chigi Palace, frozen in recent years, crystallized again on March 30, at the height of the coronavirus crisis in Italy. The Pope received the Prime Minister and they spoke for more than 45 minutes. They focused on the impact of the crisis on the most disadvantaged, the Pope’s preferred subject. But in those days an international and domestic pulse was being waged around the Coronabonos, where the opposition hammered out their decisions. A few days earlier, the Pope, at his morning mass at the residence of Santa Marta, had invited to pray for “rulers who must make decisions on some measures.” “Let them feel accompanied,” he asked in the first clear accolade to the Executive. The reasons and the relationship go further.

Italian politics, in the midst of an international siege of the Pope from the sectors of the ultra-right world, is also today a dike for the Vatican. “Francisco believes that right now he is Conte or the wolves of sovereignty. If the crisis drags down the prime minister, the far-right forces will have their chance ”, points out a bishop with command in a Vatican dicastery. A problem that far transcends the Italian border. Vox leader Santiago Abascal called the pope this week “Bergoglio citizen” to disavow his opinion on a possible universal income. And on a European scale it is the same. “The stance is not entirely new, the political line of the Holy See has always been closer to the countries of the south,” insists this prelate.

The Pope and Conte – who has never concealed his devotion to Padre Pio – had not seen each other personally since Cardinal Achille Silvestrini’s funeral on August 30. It is not so usual that a pontiff and a prime minister coincide in funerals. The cardinal, one of the great modernizers of Vatican diplomacy, mentor to the current secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, was a nimble and clear hinge between two worlds. But Silvestrini was also the president of Villa Nazareth, a Catholic student residence to train young talents, often from families with fewer possibilities. From here part of the leading cadres of the country have left. Including Conte himself, from a humble family in a tiny town in Apulia, in the south.

Villa Nazareth, who is currently chaired by Pietro Parolin, with whom he established a good relationship in those years, was the premier’s first business card with the current Vatican Secretary of State (the political headquarters of the Holy See). A channel that has allowed it to become a reference for the Holy See when there are no politicians in Italy capable of gauging Vatican sensibilities. A relationship of closeness that was not seen, all those consulted agree, since the times of the Christian Democrats and Giulio Andreotti. It did not exist with the Prime Ministers Matteo Renzi or Silvio Berlusconi. But she was not even so fluent with Romano Prodi, who defined himself as “an adult Catholic” before Cardinal Ruini – who had married him years before – stood up to him for the assisted fertilization law.

The bond, and a shared ideological agenda, allowed Conte to get away also a week ago from the last fire. Last Sunday, he appeared before the Italians to give an account of the deconfinition plan. Three detailed phases in which he cited bars, theaters, museums, hairdressers, but forgot to give a specific answer for the masses. “It was a mistake,” they admit now at the Chigi Palace. A minute after finishing the press conference, the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI) released a very harsh statement accusing him of violating freedom of worship and opening a head-on collision. “The toughest in the history of the Republic. It is not comparable even with the times of abortion or divorce, where the decision was made in Parliament, ”says historian Roberto Pertici, an expert in relations between the State and the Church.

The CIS was deceived. He had been negotiating with Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese for weeks over a protocol to reopen churches safely. The general feeling was that favorable results would be announced. “Conte’s intervention sat like a shot. They expected something more, ”says a person who dispatches daily with the president of the Italian bishops, Gualtiero Bassetti. The furious statement knocked Conte out of the blue: if he stepped back, he would be left as a puppet of the Church. If he kept going, he risked spreading the fire. There was a call on the other side of the Tiber. The lifeguard arrived.

Early Monday morning, when the newspapers had not even reached the newsstands, the Pope deactivated the problem in his homily: “At this time, when we began to have provisions to get out of quarantine, we asked the Lord to give his people the grace of prudence and obedience to the dispositions, so that the pandemic does not return ”. The slogan: close ranks around Conte’s decisions. At least publicly. The pope’s words eased pressure on the prime minister. But they inevitably disavowed and baffled the bishops. “The important thing is that the subject of mass is being rectified,” sources from that organization say. With the Pope’s lightning rod, Conte was able to comfortably backtrack and review his decision. The calendar for the celebration of masses, no one doubts it anymore, will be reviewed positively.

Mattarella, the third vertex

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, is the third vertex of a Catholic political triangle that passes through the Vatican, the Chigi Palace and the Quirinal. Last great exponent of the left wing of the Sicilian Christian Democracy, he has a great relationship with Pope Francis and also helps to unblock some political situations with an impact on the Catholic world. Last Sunday, in fact, Mattarella also mediated in the conflict with the Italian Episcopal Conference.

The president called Giuseppe Conte after his press conference to suggest, in his elegant and subtle way, that there be some modifications to the decree that will allow for lack of confidence and that he did not contemplate the opening of the churches to celebrate Mass again. “He suggested some changes to bring it closer to the faithful,” says a senior official familiar with the content of that call.

Mattarella’s relationship with Pope Francis is excellent, they explain from both sides. They share a common ideological front against sovereignist currents and the extreme right. But it is not a novelty that the presidents of the Republic maintain such a harmony. In fact, Giorgio Napolitano, in the ideological and non-believing antipodes, also had it with Benedict XVI or Carlo Azeglio Ciampi with John Paul II and Ratzinger himself.

The Quirinal palace, current residence of the Italian head of state, was also for centuries by 30 popes (from Gregory XIII to Pius IX). A symbolic element that perhaps has helped to unite two worlds that share a silent, but very effective method to exert their influence.

