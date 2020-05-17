Vatican City, May 17 . .- Pope Francis echoed today that in many countries and from tomorrow in Italy the celebration of Masses will resume and before that he urged to respect the security rules imposed “to safeguard the everyone’s health. “

“In some countries liturgical celebrations with the faithful were resumed, in others the possibility is being evaluated and in Italy from tomorrow it will be possible to celebrate Holy Mass with the people,” Francis recalled during the Regina Coeli prayer, which due to The pandemic takes place in the library of the Apostolic Palace and does not look out the window in front of Saint Peter’s Square.

He asked that “please respect the rules, the prescriptions they give us to safeguard the health of all.”

Francisco also reminded all the children that due to the pandemic they have not been able to make communion this year and invited them “to live this waiting time as an opportunity to better prepare yourselves: praying, reading the catechism to deepen the knowledge of Jesus, growing in kindness and service. “

From tomorrow, and after the request of the country’s bishops, it will be possible to go to mass in Italy again under strict security measures such as remote banks and limit the maximum number of faithful who can enter and the obligation of gloves and masks.

A disinfectant gel dispenser will also have to be placed at the entrance and it will have to be disinfected after each ceremony and also all the objects used during it, such as microphones or music stands.

To distribute communion, the celebrant will have to disinfect his hands and wear gloves and a mask, taking care not to come into contact with the hands of the faithful.

An organist may be present, but a choir is not allowed, nor can librettos with psalms or songs be distributed.

The offers will not be collected during the celebration, but deposited by the faithful in special containers placed at the entrances or in another place deemed appropriate.

The water basins will remain empty and the peace sign will not be exchanged.

