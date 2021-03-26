The Pope lowers the salary of his cardinals, up to 5,000 euros a month

The accounts do not go to the Vatican and the Supreme Pontiff has decided cut salaries of some of his charges and members of the small State to face a prolonged financial crisis in time and what has been seen aggravated by the pandemic. Thus, the Vatican cardinals, which can reach charge up to 5,000 euros per month, their salary will be reduced by 10% as of April 1, Il Sole 24 ore informs.

Starting April 1, the Vatican cardinals will charge 10% less. (Photo: Vatican Pool – Corbis / Vatican Pool – Corbis via Getty Images)

The actual salary of Vatican members is not public, but, according to several Italian media on the occasion of the cut, it is estimated that the Highest payrolls move between 4,500 and 5,000 euros. It would be the case of the cardinals and that monthly payment, exempt from tax withholdings, includes the bonus known as ‘piatto cardinalizio’ (‘cardinal plate’) of 1,500 euros per month.

The bishops and the archbishops from the Vatican they charge slightly less, between 3,000 and 4,000 euros, and they will be lowered a smaller percentage. According to the official communiqué of the Pope, the reduction of 10% only corresponds to cardinals. 8% will be applied to the following (heads and secretaries of the Vatican ministries). And finally, 3% for ecclesiastical and religious. Additionally, seniority bonuses are frozen.

These cuts are made to avoid layoffs and will only apply to members of the Vatican, since outside its borders each diocese sets the salary of its positions and workers. “Considering it necessary to proceed in this sense according to criteria of proportionality and progressiveness and with the aim of safeguarding current jobs,” the statement can read.

A good part of those who reside and practice in the Vatican do not have accommodation or living expenses. Or, as they explain in La Stampa, some live in flats for which they pay a lower rent than the market indicates. On the other hand, priests and nuns usually live in their own residences. In addition, in the Vatican there are no taxes, neither on payroll nor on the purchase of products.

The reduction, which will be a maximum of 500 euros for those who charge 5,000, will not apply “if the interested party documents that it is impossible to cover the fixed expenses related to your own health or that of your family members up to the second grade ”.

The new rule will affect all “personnel with a contract of functional level from 4 to 10, both included, from the Holy See, the Governorate of the Vatican City State and from the Entities whose salaries are paid by the Holy See or for the State of the Vatican City ”.

The economic forecasts of Pope Francis are that the Vatican will end this 2021 with a deficit of 50 million euros in the red in its accounts after a plummeting fall in revenue of 30%. A complicated situation for years and even worse after a year of pandemic in which sources of income such as the Vatican Museums have had to remain closed.

According to La Vanguardia, the head of Vatican Finance, the Spanish Juan Antonio Guerrero, has drawn up a plan to reduce expenses by 8%.

