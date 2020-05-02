ThePopehas denounced this FridayMay 1, International Labor Dayand when the Church celebrates the liturgical memory of San José Obrero,the “underpaid” jobs that take people’s dignity awaywhile praising “good employers” who don’t fire and take care of their employees.

“Today there are many slaveYes, slaves to work to survive: forced labor, poorly paid, with dignity trampled on. People’s dignity is taken away. Therefore, any injustice committed against the workerit’s a hitto human dignity, “said the pontiff.

Francisco made these considerations in the context of the mass that he celebrated as every morning at the Casa Santa Marta, his residence in the Vatican.

From the chapel of this church, he has asked for prayers for all the workers so that they are fairly paid and that they can have a decent job. “Today, which is the feast of San José Obrero, also on Labor Day, we pray for all the workers. For all.So that nobody lacks work and that everyone is fairly paidand they can enjoy the dignity of work and the beauty of rest, “he said in his homily.

The Pontiff has emphasized that man with his work “continues the creative work of God” since he has warned that even today the dignity of many people is trampled on. “Today we join many believers and non-believers who celebrate this worker’s day for those whothey fight for justice at work“, has added.

At the morning Mass, which since it beganthe pandemicIt is broadcast live, the Pope has commented on the passage from the Book of Genesis (1,26-2,3) in which the creation of man in the image and likeness of God is described. “God, on the seventh day, carried out the work that he had done andceased on the seventh day of all the work he had undertaken“, has explained.

“God,” he affirmed, “gives his activity, his work, to man, so that he collaborates with him.” Thus, it has indicated that “human work is the vocation received from Godand it makes man similar to God because with work man is capable of creating “.

He has also asked for prayers forgood entrepreneurs “who don’t want to fire people”and “who take care of the workers as if they were their children”. Finally, the Bishop of Rome has asked for the intercession of Saint Joseph to help Christians “fight for the dignity of work, so that there is work for all and that it is worthy work.”

