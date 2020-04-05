Pope Francis officiated the Palm Sunday mass, which marks the entrance of Holy Week, in a St. Peter’s Basilica deserted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 15, the Vatican announced that all Easter liturgical celebrations would be held “without the physical presence of the faithful” in St. Peter’s Square.

Thus, this Sunday, the Pope blessed the Ramoses in an empty basilica, except for a handful of men and women religious, each sitting on a bench.

The mass was broadcast live on the Vatican website, as it will also be next Sunday for the Easter mass, the most important celebration of Christianity.

“Today, in the drama of the pandemic, in the face of so many certainties that crumble, in the face of so many betrayed expectations, with the feeling of abandonment that oppresses our hearts, Jesus says to each one: ‘Courage, open your heart to my love You will feel the consolation of God, who sustains you, ‘said the Argentine pope in his homily.

Addressing the young people, Francisco mentioned the effort of all those who, despite the risk of contagion, go out into the streets to help the others.

“Look at the true heroes who come to light these days. They are not the ones with fame, money, and success, but the ones who give themselves to serve others. Feel called to risk your life. Don’t have fear of spending it for God and for others: You will win it! “he added.

On Saturday, Matteo Salvini, head of the extreme right, called for the reopening of the churches during Easter. “I support the requests of those who ask that they be allowed to enter the churches, in an orderly, correct and safe way from the health point of view,” he said in an interview with the Sky channel.

On Sunday, the mayor of Milan, the centrist Giuseppe Sala, opposed the idea. “I disagree. I think that right now, faith can and should be something private and personal,” he said.

In Italy, the European country hardest hit by COVID-19, 15,362 deaths were recorded since the first death linked to the virus in late February.