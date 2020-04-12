VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis and Catholics around the world were celebrating a lonely Easter Sunday, forced to spend the happiest day on the Christian liturgical calendar among painful reminders of the devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, St. Peter’s Square would be full of fresh flowers on Easter Sunday, with tulips and orchids turning the plaza’s colonnade into a festival of color, underlining the message of rebirth and holiday life.

However, this year the cobblestone plaza looked deserted. Police barricades surrounded the place, preventing access when there would normally be tens of thousands of people to hear the pontiff’s blessing “Urbi et Orbi”, “to the city and the world.”

Like priests around the world, Francis planned to celebrate the mass in an almost empty basilica while the faithful watched him from home on television. Instead of appearing at noon for his blessing in front of the basilica, he was expected to speak before the tomb of Saint Peter, underscoring the loneliness that all humanity faced in the midst of quarantines and orders of confinement to avoid contagions.

It was a scene repeated throughout the world, with the faithful either at home or practicing social distancing in churches where public masses were still celebrated.

At his vigil on Saturday night, Francis urged the faithful not to let the loneliness and pain of the COVID-19 pandemic deprive them of hope for a better future.

“Tonight we acquired a fundamental right that can never be taken from us: the right to hope,” said Francisco.