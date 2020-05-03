This Sunday the 92nd Oscar Awards ceremony is held in Los Angeles, the second consecutive one in which there is no fixed presenter, who starts with ‘1917’, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger as clear favorites in their categories after prevailing in the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

Best film

Despite the fact that last year ‘Green Book’ blew up that unwritten rule that said it was almost impossible to win the Oscar for Best Film if your director was not also nominated among the best filmmakers, this year we will trust again of logic and to think that the five films with the most possibilities are those that have their directors eliminated, this eliminates ‘Le Mans’66’, ‘JoJo Rabbitt’, ‘Little Women’ and, inexplicably, ‘History of a marriage’ . This leaves us in a race to five with ‘The Irish’, ‘Joker’, ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’, ‘1917’ and ‘Parasites’, all of them notable films. If the awards achieved so far tell us anything, it is that ‘1917’ starts with an advantage, having won the Golden Globe and the Bafta. On a personal level, every day that passes I prefer more South Korean ‘Parasites’, the film of the candidates that I still think the most and that, in addition, would manage to open the Oscars to international cinema and make many people take away their neura of the subtitles, as its director, Bong Joon-Ho, has remarked. Of course, what seems clear is that the category of best international film already has a written name, despite the notable ‘Pain and Glory’ of a Pedro Almodóvar who has achieved his third nomination in this category after ‘Women on the Edge of a nervous breakdown ‘and’ Talk to her ‘.

Nominees:

Le Mans’66

the Irish

JoJo Rabbitt

Joker

Little women

Marriage story

1917

Once upon a time in … Hollywood

Parasites

Who will win: 1917

Who Should Win: Parasites

Best Director

Superb shortlist of directors, led by possibly the best living director in the world, Martin Scorsese, someone who has been nominated 8 times (should have a few more) and won only once (shame should be given by the Hollywood Academy) for ‘Infiltrados’ in 2006. It seems that the second Oscar will not come for the creator of’ Toro Salvaje ‘but it will for the other director with a prize for best director, Sam Mendes, who already won it in 1999 for’ American Beauty ‘. If we pay attention to the bets, the director of ‘Revolotionary Road’ will win his second Oscar in his second nomination and will leave Quentin Tarantino with the honey for his third nomination, although he could win, as compensation, with his third Oscar as a screenwriter for ‘Once upon a time in … Hollywood’. But, if we leave out that Scorsese should win anything that bears the words “best director”, I would give the award to the Korean Bong Joon-Ho who already has a Silver Shell from the San Sebastian Festival as director and La Palma Gold at the last Cannes Festival for his splendid work on ‘Parasites’. Todd Haynes has done a great job on ‘Joker’, one of my favorite movies from last year, but giving the award to him with a Scorsese nomination would be like giving it to the white label with the original being nominated.

Nominees:

Martin Scorsese

Todd Phillips

Sam Mendes

Quentin Tarantino

Bong joon ho

Who will win: Sam Mendes

Who Should Win: Bong Joon-Ho

Best actress

Only in what we have of the 21st century, six Oscars for the best actress and ten as the best actor have gone to interpretations of a real person, well if we look at the candidates for best actress we will see three nominees who give life to real people , Cynthia Erivo who plays Harriet Tubman, a freedom fighter for enslaved African Americans in the United States, Charlize Theron who plays Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly, and the great favorite, Renée Zellweger, who gets into Judy Garland’s skin. Putting there is nothing Hollywood likes more than an actor / actress bringing a celebrity from the world of music and film to life, the chances of Zellweger taking home her second Oscar (she won one as a supporting actress for ‘ Cold Mountain ‘) are very high, Garland thus joining a long list of celebrities whose’ biopic ‘has given an Oscar to his interpreter, a list that includes Édith Piaf, June Carter, Margaret Thatcher, Stephen Hawking, Winston Churchill or Freddie Mercury … Of course, as in most cases it will not cease to be an injustice, taking away prizes for much more difficult characters, the original creations of a screenwriter that an actor / actress has to model from scratch, something that makes the thousand wonders the person in charge of what seems to me the best feminine interpretation of this year, Scarlett Johansson in ‘Story of a marriage’.

Nominees:

Cynthia Erivo

Scarlett Johansson

Saoirse Roinana

Charlize Theron

Renée Zellweger

Who will win: Renee Zellwegger

Who Should Win: Scarlett Johansson

Best Actor

Another category with a lot of level, although only Leonardo Di Caprio can boast of having an Oscar in his house, with an impeccable Antonio Banderas, in what is possibly the best role of his career, in ‘Pain and Glory’, with Adam Driver demonstrating who is the best actor of his generation, giving an interpretive recital with Scarlett Johansson in ‘Story of a Marriage’, Jonathan Pryce teaching once again his solvency in ‘The Two Popes’ and Di Caprio himself proving that Tarantino knows how to get what best of him, as he did in ‘Django Unchained’. But, despite all of the above, anything other than a Joaquin Phoenix victory will be seen as an incredible surprise. And it is that the brother of River Phoenix has given an absolute recital in ‘Joker’, there will be those who want to see in his performance the height of the overacting, but its intensity is so explosive that it is most likely that in 15 or 20 years we will see to some new actor picking up an award saying he was inspired to pursue acting after seeing Phoenix in ‘Joker’.

Nominees:

Antonio Banderas

Leonardo Dicaprio

Adam Driver

Joaquin Phoenix

Jonathan Pryce

Who will win: Joaquin Phoenix

Who Should Win: Joaquin Phoenix

Best supporting actors

Two other fairly clear bets, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt are rampaging at the awards season for their roles in ‘Story of a Marriage’ and ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ respectively. Neither the muse of David Lynch nor the handsome Hollywood official have ever won a statuette and the Academy will not want to stop paying tribute to them. The two have had a great year overall, with Dern appearing in another of the best film candidates, ‘Little Women’, and Pitt starring in the interesting ‘Ad Astra’, in addition to having given away one of his best performances ever in the film from Tarantino.

Nominees:

Kathy Bates, for ‘Richard Jewell’

Laura Dern, for ‘History of a marriage’

Scarlett Johansson, for ‘JoJo Rabbit’

Florence Pugh, for ‘Little Women’

Margot Robbie, for ‘The Scandal (Bombshell)’

Nominees:

Tom Hanks, for ‘An Extraordinary Friend’

Anthony Hopkins, for ‘The Two Popes’

Al Pacino, for ‘The Irishman’

Joe Pesci, for ‘The Irishman’

Brad Pitt, for ‘Once upon a time … in Hollywood’

Who will win: Brad Pitt / Laura Dern

Who Should Win: Brad Pitt / Laura Dern

