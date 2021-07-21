The pool bus to take a dip in the middle of the street | Life

We have seen swimming pools of all kinds, but this is the first time we have seen people bathing inside … a city bus.

We are in the middle of summer in Spain, and today in particular is one of the hottest days of the year. You feel like taking a dip, even if it’s inside … a pool bus.

In the city of Lens, in France, you can refresh yourself in the only pool bus in the world (that we know of). It is located on the street, and remains open to the public. At least in the year of its inauguration, in 2019.

Le Bus piscine, its original name, is actually an artistic work of the French artist of Italian origin Benedetto Bufalino, for the Euralens association. You can see it in this video:

It is a real urban bus, separated from the service due to its age, which Bufalino has completely emptied and covered with the usual materials used to build swimming pools.

It is fully functional, since as seen in the video it has stairs that lead to the top of the bus to bathe, and there is even an umbrella and two stools for lifeguards.

The pool measures 9 meters long by 2.3 meters wide, with a depth of 1.5 meters, so it is suitable for all audiences. It has a capacity of 10 people.

Benedetto Bufalino is an artist famous in France for his extravagant projects that seek new uses for everyday urban objects, or completely change the design of widely used items, from scooters to ping pong tables.

It is capable of turning an excavator into an aquarium, or a car into an oven to cook pizzas …

In your professional portfolio we can discover more than 70 different projects of this type that he has developed throughout his 15-year professional career.

Benedetto Bufalino has exhibited his works in more than a dozen countries, including Spain. Here he has participated in exhibitions held in Logroño, Madrid, and Aragón.

An artist different from the rest, like true artists, who has managed to find his place by mixing everyday elements to achieve a completely different effect when they merge.