The ponytail and Gogol’s tale

That the haircut of a politician occupies a prominent place in newspapers and news is, if analyzed coldly, something strange.

But we talk about Pablo Iglesias’ ponytail and then things change, because that ponytail has been much more than an anecdote. The queue set Iglesias apart from the rest of the leaders. The ponytail was rebellious, it married the 15-M, with the Vistalegre rallies, and with the showy arrival of the new policy to Congress: bicycles, babies, brass bands … It fit with the leader who rejected the first invitation to go to the Royal Palace on October 12; the one who misled his rivals by appearing at the Goya gala with a bow tie while they had left their ties at home.

The ponytail, which earned him a derogatory nickname, remained unchanged while everything else changed. There was a traumatic break with the founders of Podemos; a screeching move from Vallecas to the Galapagar chalet; fewer votes, more power, many changes: one seat in Europe, another in Congress; the Council of Ministers and a vice-presidency, a candidacy for the Madrid Assembly …

Of trying to ‘storm the skies’, to the heart of power and to ‘ride contradictions’, some impossible to bridle. In Nikolai Gogol’s short story, ‘The Nose’, the nasal appendage of an official becomes independent from its owner and roams Saint Petersburg. Iglesias has thrown in the towel, after a meager result in Madrid and having dreamed in vain of overtaking the PSOE, but the ponytail had been emancipated for some time. And now there will be those who are looking for it.