“The politics of feelings”, by Marta Flich

How are you, Capricorn friend? Political parties care a lot. Or so the populists say. Those who claim that they are like you, that they are a victim, that they know what problems you have and that they can solve it easily. The important thing is how you feel!

It would be very good, if it weren’t a lie. Whether it is Spanish nationalism or Catalan independence, they follow the same strategy: appropriate symbols and make them their own, to create identities from which they can exclude others. And, incidentally, vote for them!

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.