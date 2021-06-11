in World

“The politics of feelings”, by Marta Flich

How are you, Capricorn friend? Political parties care a lot. Or so the populists say. Those who claim that they are like you, that they are a victim, that they know what problems you have and that they can solve it easily. The important thing is how you feel!

It would be very good, if it weren’t a lie. Whether it is Spanish nationalism or Catalan independence, they follow the same strategy: appropriate symbols and make them their own, to create identities from which they can exclude others. And, incidentally, vote for them!

