The governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, affirmed that the authorities’ priority must be to attend to the pandemic and strengthen the health sector, so he resumed the WHO’s call to quarantine the politicization of the pandemic. The journalist Diana Manzo reports that indigenous communities demand that they send doctors and medicines, since they have not received attention to face the pandemic and other health conditions.

