I understand Payton, the protagonist of The Politician (Netflix), because in my high school class there was also a boy who wanted to be Prime Minister. I even put it in the counselor’s cards in which we explained what career we would like to study: any one that would serve to reach the presidency of the Government earlier. It seemed to all of us a shabby and ridiculous claim. What a coastal dream, we thought, with the beautiful things that can be in this life.

At first I thought I did not understand The Politician because I did not understand my partner, nor do I understand politicians in general. I see Martínez Almeida talking about Notre Dame to a group of children and I don’t know what the hell I’m seeing. Half the time I don’t know what they say or why they say it or who they say it to. For me, campaigns only make some sense as a parody of themselves, which is why I believed The Politician, a parody of the wild ambitions of a rascal who wants to be president and rehearses as president of his insti class, he promised. But no. Have I already seen too many parodies and electoral campaigns and that is why I am not amused? I thought.

The problem was not the content, but the aesthetics. Ryan Murphy is the author of some of the most satiny, gooey, and pastel rises in recent years. Applying its varnish saturated with brilli-brilli to the political parody, which by its nature calls for something of procracy and bad milk, chokes me like the staging of a rally. So I remembered my presidential classmate from high school. I thought about him as the minutes of the series dragged very slowly towards the end credits. Where could it be? In which chapter did your career break at Moncloa?