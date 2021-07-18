The polite behavior of sharks by which everyone wins

Image of a tiger shark

A team of marine biologists has made a very curious discovery: In the Gulf of Mexico, the shark species that use these coastal waters as a hunting area divide the hours of the day so as not to disturb each other and to be able to exploit the resources more comfortably.

And why is this behavior curious? Because we all have assumed that what rules in nature is competition. That almost everything can be explained by competition, either between species or within the same species. And yet, that shark species follow a kind of “schedule” so as not to bother, seems to contradict this idea..

Although in reality, it does not contradict. Because at first glance it seems that they divide their time in a polite way, but they do it so as not to conflict. Precisely to avoid that competition we were talking about, shark species share the day and the game that can be found.

How do we know that it is by competition and not by “education”? One clue, and a very important one, is in how these species divide the day. And when observing this pattern, one thing is clear: the most “powerful” species, the ones that can best compete, are the ones that get the best part of the cast.

To conduct this study, the researchers have collected data from six shark species present on the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico: lamia shark (Carcharhinus leucas), Tiger shark (Galeocerdo cuvier), chunk shark (Carcharhinus plumbeus), blacktip shark (Carcharhinus limbatus), common hammerhead fish (Sphyrna lewini) and giant hammerhead shark (Sphyrna mokarran). 172 individuals were followed, with a total of 3,766 hours of video.

With all these data, a pattern was clear. Hammerhead fish and giant hammerhead sharks took advantage of the night hours, lick sharks at dawn and tiger sharks at noon. The afternoons were intended for the sandbar sharks, and the sunsets for the blacktip sharks.

That is the largest animals with the greatest competitive capacity, tiger sharks, were those that stayed during the central hours of the day. The greatest number of hours, and the hours when, it seems, there is the most game. The rest of the species are distributed following a similar pattern, with each species occupying the schedule they are allowed to occupy, more than they would probably want.

In fact, smaller species avoid overlapping their schedule with that of the tiger shark. The blacktip shark, which would most likely be preyed upon by the tiger shark if it were found, adapts its schedules to those in which the great dominator is not.

But still, it remains a curious and interesting pattern.

