The Polish Iga Swiatek debuts in the top-10 of the WTA

The polish Iga Swiatek, 19, after overwhelming the Czech 6-0 and 6-0 in the final in Rome Karolina Pliskova, won the double prize of winning the third WTA title of her career and the second in 2021 after Adelaide’s, and entering the top-10 of the world rankings for the first time in ninth place.

Thanks to his degree in Rome, Swiatek, surprise champion last year at Roland Garros by defeating the American in the final Sofia kenin, advances six places and the young tennis player from Warsaw is placed in ninth place in the world ranking, her highest ranking in her short professional career, just above her rival in the final, which falls to tenth position.

Where things do not change is on the podium, which continues with the Australian Ashleigh barty perched on top and seconded by the Japanese Naomi osaka and the romanian Simona halep.

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, which this week drops one place to be thirteenth, is the first Spanish player in the classification. Within the top-100, there are also two other Spanish, Paula Badosa (44), which drops two places, and Sara sorribes (50), which goes up one.