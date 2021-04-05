The Polish Hurkacz wins the Miami Masters 1000

04/05/2021 at 02:02 CEST

The Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz won his first tennis Masters 1000 in Miami on Sunday by defeating the young 19-year-old Italian tennis player Jannick Sinner in an unexpected final.

Hurkacz, number 37 of the ATP, beat Sinner, number 31, by 7-6 and 6-4 in one hour and 43 minutes of play on the main track of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

At 24 years old, Hurkacz has three ATP tournament wins and he is the first Polish tennis player to lift a Masters 1000 title.

In a tournament where the favorites (Medvedev, Zverev) disappointed, Hurkacz was the one who best took advantage of the absence of the ‘Big Three’ – Federer, Nadal and Djokovic – in Miami for the first time in 17 years.