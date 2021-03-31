The Polish Hurkacz does not stop surprising and is already in the quarterfinals in Miami

Mar 31, 2021 at 1:01 CEST

EFE

The Polish Hubert hurkacz, number 37 in the world, sealed his classification for the quarterfinals of the Miami tennis Masters 1000, after winning this Tuesday by 4-6, 6-3 and 7-6 (4) to the canadian Milos raonic. Hubertz, who this year already won the Delray Beach tournament, was more solid than his rival in the “tie-break & rdquor; in which the third and final sleeve was resolved. In fact, the 24-year-old Polish player came to a 6-1 lead in the decisive game, which despite Raonic’s final reaction ended up giving Hurkacz the victory.

The Polish tennis player, who will play the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 for the second time in his career, will face in the next round with the winner of the duel between Greek Stefanos Tsitsipás, world number 5, and Italian Lorenzo Sanego.