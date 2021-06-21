The Polish Dobek signs the best world brand of the year in the 800

06/20/2021 at 6:11 PM CEST

The 27-year-old Polish athlete, Patryk Dobek, set the best world record of this year 2021 in the 800 meters test after winning this Sunday at the Chorzow meeting (Poland) with a time of 1: 43.73 minutes.

Patryk Dobek, current European indoor champion, lowered by 9 hundredths the previous best record of the course, which he had in his possession of the British Oliver Dustin with a time of 1: 43.82.

The athlete, who improved his personal best so far -1: 44-76- by more than a second, surpassed the British by 41 hundredths Jamie webb, second with a time of 1: 44.14, and in 47 to the also British Elliot giles, third with a record of 1: 44.20.