the Polish delegation, quarantined

The Polish delegation for Eurovision 2021 has confirmed a case of coronavirus among its members this Saturday, which has led them to have to all remain in quarantine.

Its about first confirmed of the festival, to be held on May 22 in Rotterdam.

During a routine test upon arrival at the Eurovision Song Contest site on Saturday, May 15, a member of the Polish delegation tested positive for Covid-19. They had been at the site for the last time on Thursday, May 13. when the entire delegation was in possession of a negative Covid-19 test. In accordance with our health and safety protocol, this person now it’s isolated“stated the European Broadcasting Union in a statement.

“As a result of this, the Polish delegation will not attend the Turquoise Carpet event in person on Sunday, May 16, “assured the EBU.

In addition, “as a precautionary measure, the other members of your delegation also will now undergo a PCR test and they will go into quarantine. “

In the event that they were finally unable to perform live on stage on May 22, they would broadcast a recording.