The Polish Constitutional Court supports the preeminence of national law over European law

The judges of the Constitutional Court of Poland consider that the national legislation is above the European in case of conflict between both in response to an initiative raised by the Government but the court postponed the communication of the ruling until Thursday.

A commission of five judges has responded like this to the Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, who demanded an opinion from the TC on the primacy of Polish law over the European one, a month after the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, asked Warsaw to withdraw that initiative.

The Constitutional ruling was expected to be confirmed by its president, Julia Przylebska, who suspended the hearing this afternoon until next Thursday.

Unanimous opinion

The unanimous opinion of the judges is known after months of conflict between Poland and the community institutions in relation to decisions on Justice and respect for the rule of law by Warsaw.

The prime minister’s representative argued that “the EU Court of Justice does not always understand EU law correctly”.

For their part, the representative of the Presidency of the Republic and the State Attorney General, also Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro, assured that an external legal body does not have jurisdiction superior to Polish law.

The Ombudsman, Adam Bodnar, who was interrupted on several occasions by the president of the Court, demanded the presence of all the members of the TC instead of the panel selected for this case and questioned the authority of this body.

Morawiecki’s requirement referred to “far-reaching and justified constitutional doubts, which are not confirmed in the text of the treaties” from the EU, according to the prime minister’s initiative.

Brussels criticized the initiative for undermining EU principles

As stated by Commissioner Reynders, the Warsaw initiative “appears to undermine fundamental principles of EU law, in particular the principle that EU law prevails over national law and that CJEU judgments are binding on all courts. national and other state authorities of the Member States ”.

According to Stanislaw Bernat, a retired judge who was part of the TC, the intervention of the court “is an interested attempt to prevent the implementation in Poland of the laws that apply in the other member states (of the EU), and constitute a rupture of the principles of loyalty and solidarity ”by Warsaw.

In addition to the issue discussed today, three other motions have been submitted to the Constitutional Court related to the compatibility of the EU treaties with the Polish Constitution.

They refer to the legality of the Disciplinary Chamber established by the Polish government to sanction or suspend judges, the functioning of that Chamber and the power of the Executive to appoint the members of the TC.

Although these lawsuits are intended to resolve interpretations of international law, they have been admitted to the jurisdiction of the Polish TC because, according to the government, this body has jurisdiction in any treaty that affects the laws applied in the country.

