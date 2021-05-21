The Polisario leader entered Spain with a diplomatic passport to avoid controls

The Conversation Spain

The epidemics until today

‘The Triumph of Death’ (Pieter Brueghel the Elder, 1562). Wikimedia Commons / Museo del Prado The earliest known fossil bacteria appear in chalcedony from around 2 billion years ago and the oldest bacterial disease occurs in a reptile from 200 million years ago. The primates appear approximately 65 million years ago and among them hominids of more than 10 million years ago have been identified. The best known today are Sahelanthropus tchadensis (almost 7 million years), Orrorin tugenensis (more than 6 million years), Tabarín man (Australopithecus afarensis, 5 million years), Ardi (Ardipithecus ramidus, 4,4 million years) and Lucy (Australopithecus afarensis, 3 million years) among others. Thus we can say that man appears about 3 million years ago and Homo habilis about 2 million years ago and homo ergaster about a million years ago. The first wound In the last 12,000 years, since the Neolithic Revolution and even earlier on a smaller scale, traces of wounds have been observed. In a fossil of Australopithecus africanus, the South African monkey, a trace of the “first wound” appears, possibly the result of some first tools from 2.6 million years ago, and in Australopithecus teeth the first evidence of caries (cavities in the teeth), an infection that occurs in man, exclusively by bacteria. As we commented in a recent work, “From Gilgamesh to COVID-19, 5,000 years of epidemics”, the epidemics are those that led to the consciousness of human illness, previously only dominated by “external medicine”, wound-induced surgery , (struggles, wars, accidents) due to its obvious nature and the urgent need for intervention trying to alleviate the danger of death. It is documented in trepanation (10,000 BC) and castration (of animals and men, about 8,000 BC). Medicine and epidemics However, internal medicine, which we now popularly know as medicine, with its enormous variety of symptoms, was difficult, if not impossible, to characterize until epidemics appear, which show the same or similar symptoms in many individuals. at the same time, allowing to extract a common factor that allows to characterize it but ascribing it to magical conceptions. However, the first disease clearly described, due to its obvious mechanism of production, will be rabies, in tablets written in Akkadian, the Laws of Eshnunna (Tell Abü Harmal, 1930 BC) where a series of observations are already described clinical, etiopathogenic and preventive. With Hippocrates (460, island of Cos – 370 BC) “the disease descends, from heaven to earth”, by stripping it of its supernatural character, but with the theory of the four humors (blood, phlegm, yellow bile and black bile) and its imbalances, comes to fill a conceptual void and paralyzes medical knowledge for centuries, reaching up to the 19th century. With Hippocrates epidemics arise, “those who travel”, not clearly describing the distinction with the endemic disease “those who are” until Galen. In the 5th century BC, the Plague of Athens appears and after it the description of it by Thucydides in the History of the Peloponnesian War, where he describes that those who had passed the disease and had not died, were protected, the first observation of the immunity on which vaccines will be based until the onset of AIDS. Flu, AIDS and covid The great epidemics have developed throughout history from the plagues such as the one in Athens, already mentioned, to those of Roman times (Antoninus, Cyprian, Justinian), the Black Death, the Plague of Marseilles, smallpox, yellow fever or the most modern ones such as cholera, the 1918 flu, AIDS or the current COVID-19. The last three mentioned have produced millions of deaths, some like the 18 flu (50 to 100 million) and COVID (more than 3 million), very quickly and AIDS (30 million) over 40 years, those by air and this by sexual / blood route. Vaccines have been developed against COVID but general preventive measures are necessary to avoid new outbreaks until sufficiently broad vaccine protection is achieved. They are, however, difficult to put into practice due to the fatigue of a large part of the population and the lack of consistency in their compliance. This has led to the start-up of population confinement operations with many transgressions and the consequent outbreaks. On the other hand, there is a social confrontation between confinement and the development of economic activity. The result is the production of four epidemic waves with a high incidence of the disease, high hospital and intensive care occupancy and a large number of deaths. All this affecting a population that is enduring a serious economic crisis with repercussions on work, precariousness and / or job loss, with poverty and the most pressing needs affecting especially the most vulnerable populations. Pandemics and social change HIV brought out the marginalization of large population groups, previously excluded by society, who reacted against this brutal discrimination, giving rise to the struggles of the gay population and with it to the social conquests of GLTB that opened a a new space of freedom for this numerous group, suffocated until that moment. We hope that the enormous hidden problems that have surfaced with the current pandemic, and against which “hot packs” are not worth, will make society as a whole react, changing the production model and the economic structure to achieve incorporation into the whole of the population to the basic rights of food, housing, education and health care, shielding them by laws that ensure their permanence over time. This will make possible the essential and extraordinary reinforcement of the higher education and research system as well as public health, in order to be better prepared for the new situation that arises with the next pandemic that will surely come sooner or later. . Hopefully this suffering, this great pain, serves to advance the rights of people and their freedom for the sake of a better world. This article was originally published in The Conversation. Read the original. 