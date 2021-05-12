The Polisario appeals to “the responsibility of Spain” in the Sahara conflict

The Polisario Front has recalled “the political and legal responsibility of Spain in the conflict in Western Sahara” and considers that “the best contribution to achieve the long-awaited policy of good neighborliness is to address the causes of each of the sources of tension, and among them force Morocco to respect its international commitments and not interfere in internal and sovereign affairs of neighboring countries “.

This was stated in a statement sent this Tuesday night by the representative of the Polisario Front in Spain, Abdulah Arabi, after the statement of the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, on the presence in Spain of the general secretary of the Polisario, Brahim Gali, hospitalized in Logroño for covid-19.

Pablo Casado criticized this Monday the foreign policy of the Pedro Sánchez Government, which he considers “null” and reproached the “unprecedented crisis” with Morocco, in his opinion an “irresponsibility”, after the neighboring country warned Spain last Friday that it should not “minimize the serious impact” of the crisis due to the presence in Logroño of Brahim Ghali.

In its statement, the Polisario Front states that a policy of good neighborliness and understanding between Spain and Morocco “should be the framework to demand the compliance with international law, of International Humanitarian Law “.

“Above all,” adds the statement, “to pursue the end of the illegal military occupation of a territory linked to the Spanish State for geographical, political and legal reasons, as well as for historical-cultural ties that overcome any strategy of pressure or discredit launched from Rabat “.

For Abdulah Arabi “it is surprising that the Moroccan political formations that reach out to the Popular Party in its smear campaign against the Saharawi people and its president, are the same as in their internal mobilizations they point to Spain as an enemy of the so-called ‘territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco’ “.

In his statement, the representative of the Polisario Front in Spain recalls that the political party Al-Istiqlal, led by Nizar Baraka, “continues to defend in its resolutions that ‘the territorial integrity of the Kingdom will remain incomplete without recovering all occupied Moroccan lands, including Ceuta and Melilla. “

The Polisario Front invites the Popular Party to join forces “in favor of a dignified solution for end the long and inhuman suffering of the Saharawi people “, points to the note.