© elEconomista.es

The wedding of Kiko Jiménez and Sofía Suescun has been canceled, and not precisely because of the coronavirus crisis. In the last DeluxeKiko Jiménez underwent Conchita’s polygraph and her revelations have made wedding plans fade. And it is that Kiko came to admit that Maite Galdeano, Sofía’s mother, seemed “vulgar” and gave him “other people’s shame”. Also, Cristian, Sofia’s brother, dropped that he didn’t like Kiko either.

“Do you affirm that Maite Galdeano is special when you really think that it is embarrassing for others?” Was the question of the polideluxe who has blown up the wedding of Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jiménez.

Kiko has answered yes and the polygraph has determined that he is telling the truth.

“There are some situations in which Maite makes me very funny, but there is a fine line between making fun and not doing it,” he admitted, admitting next that he does not like that his mother-in-law behaves in a “vulgar” way on the sets .

“There will be no wedding, it is over”

The aforementioned has immediately communicated with Jorge Javier Vázquez, showing anger, and has left a message for Kiko: “Tell this man that there will no longer be a wedding, and that it is over,” said Navarrese.

“That decision is mine and Sofia’s, not hers,” Kiko replied.

Here you have it exclusively, the graphic proof that Kiko Jiménez has already undergone the poliDeluxe! All the answers tomorrow at 10pm in the Deluxe! pic.twitter.com/CDTnO5TGnK

– Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSaturday) April 17, 2020

In addition, the guest has confessed more things to the one who would have been his mother-in-law: “You already know that we have a good relationship, that we understand each other well, but that we also collide. I try to be honest and you have also said things about me.”

Given the clash of accusations, Jorge Javier Vázquez has decided to call Maite live and she has been comfortable with the pearls she has released from her still-son-in-law.

“I am going to make his life impossible”

“I did not like what he said about me, I am a working woman, and I will continue being the same. I will interfere a little so that Sofia does not throw herself so I will marry. I will stop her because if she feels ashamed of others We are never going to be well. I am going to live with him and I am going to make his life impossible. “

“You are not going to marry my girl”

“I want to talk to him when this is over and he will have to ask me for forgiveness and then go on TV to say that I am super-nice. If he feels that about me, he is going to be without a wedding, and to find someone else because he is not going to marry my girl. I’m going to continue like this, and I’m not going to change because he seems to make a fool of me. “

In addition, Maite has told Kiko Jiménez that she greatly influences Sofia, and that it will depend on her if there is finally a wedding or not.

“He can’t stand you, he can’t even see you”

As if it were not enough to have Maite against, Sofia’s brother, Cristian Suescun, has also sent a critical message against Kiko after the polygraph said that he is lying when he says that Sofia’s “anchovy” is the most beautiful: “My Mother can’t stand you, she can’t even see you and I’m thinking about it. “

Kiko, for his part, defended himself from the attacks: “I don’t need anyone’s approval. My partner is Sofia and I’m going to eat that anchovy for the rest of my life.” The commentator, in addition, continued on the sexual terrain and affirmed: “Sofía finds the hazelnut with her finger and I have a great time,” he settled.

Kiko Jimenez: “Sofía finds the hazelnut with her finger and I have a great time” ???????????????????? #EnCasaConDeluxe #Kikomatador

– Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSaturday) April 18, 2020

Poli Kiko: Does Sofía have the prettiest “anchoíta” than normal? Yes. LIES #EnCasaConDeluxe #Kikomatador

– Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSaturday) April 18, 2020

Maite Galdeano: “Kiko is going to be more alone than one” #EnCasaConDeluxe #Kikomatador

– Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSaturday) April 18, 2020

Maite Galdeano: “I intervene in Sofía’s brain a lot” Which side are you on? RT: Maite galdeano lover FAV: Kiko to the end #EnCasaConDeluxe #Kikomatador

– Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSaturday) April 18, 2020

Maite Galdeano enters by phone saying that she wants to stop the wedding between Sofía Suescun and Kiko Jimenez. Will Sofía’s mother have that power? #EnCasaConDeluxe #Kikomatador

– Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSaturday) April 18, 2020

BOMB!! Mayte Galdeano is pissed off at Kiko for his cop responses about her and cancels his wedding with Sofia! How strong! #EnCasaConDeluxe #Kikomatador

– Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSaturday) April 18, 2020

Oh my god the first fat man has come out! Kiko confesses that she feels ashamed of her mother-in-law Mayte Galdeano! How will this suit Sofia’s mother? #EnCasaConDeluxe #Kikomatador

– Deluxe Saturday (@DeluxeSaturday) April 18, 2020