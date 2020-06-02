Faced with the indolence of the Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo regimes in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which is in the phase of rapid rise and greatest expansion, 34 Nicaraguan medical associations have called on the entire population to place themselves in voluntary quarantine.

They recommend that this emergency measure be for three or four weeks; and they also call on private companies to cease their activities and close businesses in the same period. This is essential, say Nicaraguan medical associations, to reduce the impact of the contagion on the population and avoid more catastrophic consequences.

Doctors clearly and emphatically warn that there will be a greater loss of human life “if the situation continues to be denied by the corresponding authorities and anti-epidemic measures are not urgently taken on a large scale, to try to contain the progress of the pandemic”.

But Ortega and Murillo have neither human sensitivity nor political responsibility to hear and heed this sensible call from the doctors. They are not interested in listening to it, because what they have done so far has been the opposite: irresponsibly helping the spread of the pandemic, among other things, by promoting massive political and social activities.

Analysts who were members of the Sandinista Front and are now dissidents, and say they know Daniel Ortega’s mentality and way of acting because for a long time they were by his side and shared his ideology and political practices, assure that his attitude to the pandemic is deliberate, which is due to cold strategic calculations. In this way, Ortega supposedly seeks to facilitate his primary objective, which is to retain political power at whatever cost, as the sinister Tomás Borge recommended.

It would be, in this case, the application of an old political rule of the extreme left, that the worse things go for the country and the people, the better for the revolutionary cause.

The origin of this extreme extremist policy is in the work What to do? from an eminent 19th century Russian revolutionary named Nikolai Chernichevsky, written and published in the year 1863. Vladimir Ilyich Lenin would take some fundamental ideas and even the title of his classic pamphlet on the organization and strategy of the Bolshevik (communist) party, that he wrote at the beginning of the year 1902 and also titled: What to do?

Today, “revolutionaries” like Daniel Ortega seem to understand and apply that old extremist thesis of Russian origin, in the opposite direction. Not as if miserable living conditions drive people into rebellion, but, by remaining submissive and in extreme poverty, they are unable to recognize their rights and fight for them, settling for survival from the gifts of “those from above” , without conscience or spirit to rise up against their oppressors.