The police who killed Daunte Wright mistook his gun for the taser

The death of the African American Daunte wright during a traffic stop near Minneapolis it was “accidental” after a police officer mistook a taser for his gun, the police chief said Monday. Tim Ganno.

According to Ganno, the White Police who shot Wright wanted to use a stun gun known as a “Taser” to immobilize him, but got confused and fired with their firearm.

“This was an accidental discharge that resulted in the tragic death of Mr. Wright,” said Ganno, who runs the Brooklyn Center Police Department, a residential city of 30,000 northwest of Minneapolis, where the incident occurred.

At the press conference, a video of the event was shown in which three agents approach Wright’s vehicle, one of them tries to handcuff him, but Wright resists, starts a struggle and, then, the police pull out his gun and shouts as a warning: “Taser! Taser! Taser! ”.

Moment when the agent shoots #DaunteWright after he sneaks out while trying to handcuff him. The police allege that the agent, because of the way she reacts and because she only fired once, believed she was using the taser: pic.twitter.com/IvNMORseye – Argemino Barro (@Argemino) April 12, 2021

A shot is heard and then the agent exclaims in surprise and says: “I have shot him.”

The police officers stopped the vehicle because he did not have some papers in order, they asked Wright for identification and realized that he had an outstanding arrest warrant, so they tried to stop him. It was then that the man tried to get back into the vehicle and was hit by a bullet.

Wright’s death sparked strong protests last night, which turned violent in some places with rocks and other objects being thrown at him. Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) demands state legislature holds hearings about police reform following Daunte Wright killing: “We can stop pretending that this is just the natural order of the universe and things happen this way.” pic.twitter.com/kzfGJj2zgw – The Recount (@therecount) April 12, 2021

To disperse the protesters, the police used tear gas and rubber bullets, while the authorities decreed a curfew.

