The Police prevent the unauthorized demonstration by Hasel from advancing through Madrid

The National Police has created a police cordon for the Paseo del Prado to prevent the passage of the unauthorized demonstration by the Government Delegation in Madrid against the imprisonment of rapper Pablo Hasel.

The concentration began around 7:00 p.m. in Atocha and was scheduled to advance to the Plaza de Cibeles, as stated in the poster of the call, which is under the slogan: ‘For our rights and freedoms. Total amnesty! Freedom Pablo Hasel ‘.

However, around 7:20 p.m., the protesters had to stop their advance until the Plaza de Cibeles due to the police cordon established by the agents of the National Police.

In front of the police cordon, the protesters, some carrying Republican flags, have called for the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasél. “From north to south, from east to west, the struggle continues at all costs. Violence is not making ends meet. Here are the antifascists“, he chanted.

Likewise, the protesters have demanded the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and the freedom of the imprisoned politicians. “That happens to you, for voting for Marlaska. Political prisoners, freedom. Madrid will be the tomb of fascism, “said those attending the rally.

The demonstrations have been called throughout Spain by anti-fascist groups to demand again the freedom of rapper Pablo Hasel after a month since he was imprisoned for cServe a sentence for glorifying terrorism.

The call, which has been made through social networks, calls for people to take to the streets in various parts of the state. The Government Delegation of Madrid has not received communication of said manifestation, so it would be illegal, sources from the Delegation have confirmed.

“One more day we took to the streets to claim each and every one of our rights and freedoms that are threatened and repressed. We ask for the freedom of Pablo Hasel and all political prisoners, total amnesty!”, Says one of the messages from District 104, “anti-capitalist, anti-fascist and anti-patriarchal collective”.