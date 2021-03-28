The Police prevent FEMEN activists from boycotting a Francoist act in Madrid

Femen tries to boycott a Francoist act in Madrid (Photo: Sergio R. MorenoGTRES)

The National Police have prevented several FEMEN activists from boycotting a Francoist act that was being held at the Arch of Victory in Madrid, located in Moncloa.

As can be seen in the images, the activists have arrived at the scene with the naked torso and shouting “Legal fascism, national shame!”.

Several agents of the National Police have come forward to prevent the boycott and have even taken some of them while those present at the Francoist act made the fascist salute with their arms and chanted the Face to the Sun.

The Police separate Femen protesters from Francoist groups in the Arco de la Victoria (Madrid). They yell: “Legal fascism, national shame!” pic.twitter.com/q9JyQNcAE8 – Europa Press (@europapress) March 28, 2021

ATTENTION ❗️The FEMEN girls arrive to burst the fascist tribute next to the Arc de “Triunfo” in Madrid. (They celebrate the fall of Madrid in March 39) pic.twitter.com/E2Yqf3CgYR – CTXT (@ctxt_es) March 28, 2021

