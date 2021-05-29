the police had to go wake him up

On April 9, there was very sad news for the British royal family: the death of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99. Now, details of how did you hear the news some family members.

All eyes were on Prince Harry, who has long lived in the United States with his wife, former actress Meghan Markle. The TMZ portal has now revealed how the Duke of Sussex found out about his grandfather’s death, in full jet lag between London and Los Angeles.

According to police sources quoted by this means, on April 9, someone from the United States embassy in London started calling Harry shortly before 3 a.m. (in California) to inform him that his grandfather, Prince Philip, had died.

It’s unclear if Harry’s phone was off or if he and Meghan were sound asleep, but nobody responded. After repeated attempts, the Embassy representative called the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department in California and asked if an officer could go to Harry’s property in the town of Montecito to inform him that the Embassy was trying to contact him with urgency.

The Sheriff’s Department obeyed and an agent approached the gates of the property Harry and Meghan and contacted someone who advised Harry that he needed to call the Embassy. The prince returned the call and that’s how he learned of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death.

According to TMZ, the British royal family wanted to prevent Prince Harry from learning through the media about the death of the Duke at all costs, and that is why they carried out the effort of waking him up at dawn. In the end, according to the British press, the youngest son of Prince Charles learned about the news about an hour before it was released to the media.