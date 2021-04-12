The Police dismantle a scam of false insurance policies for cars – Autobild.es

Eight people have been arrested by the National Police as members of a group that scammed drivers. They pretended to work for a bogus insurance company; as such, they charged for policies that they could not process, which meant that the vehicles circulated without insurance.

As a result of the investigation, which has been carried out over several months, the agents in charge have dismantled an organization of which at least eight people were detained in Madrid Córdoba. During the time they have been active, they have defrauded up to 200,000 euros from more than 3,500 drivers who, without knowing it, were driving without legal coverage.

False vehicle insurance for days

According to the Police, the first complaint about this network occurred at the end of 2019 “when a well-known insurance company” reported that people outside the company “were profiting illegally after advertising car insurance at low prices using his name “.

This group advertised false vehicle insurance for days and requested the interested parties to disburse through prepaid cards not associated with any financial institution, in order to evade the police investigation. “Once they received the amount, the authors issued falsified certificates from the insurance company, which put victims who were circulating without real coverage at serious risk,” they explain from the Police.

The agents responsible for the investigation estimate that more than 3,500 people have been scammed across the country.

Eight detainees

After more than a year of investigations, the agents managed to identify the main person in charge of the criminal plot that was located in Córdoba, where a location and monitoring device was carried out that culminated in the arrest of the eight implicated.

Seven of the detainees are allegedly responsible for the fraud crimes, belonging to a criminal group, document falsification and money laundering. The eighth person arrested is charged with crime simulation Y false report, for declaring himself as an alleged victim when he actually collaborated with the main suspect.

During the entry and search carried out at the home of the group leader, the agents seized numerous evidential documents, multiple cards, three laptops, two mobile phones, a high-end vehicle and more than 75,000 euros in cash.