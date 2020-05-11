coronavirus, the police detained a driver who took a 360-kilometer round trip to pick up an eBay item worth $ 19, with his wife in the trunk of the car. “data-reactid =” 23 “> In the middle From the confinement by the coronavirus, police detained a driver who undertook a 360-kilometer round trip to pick up an eBay item worth $ 19, with his wife in the trunk of the car.

The man drove from Coventry to Salford, Greater Manchester, to pick up some windows he had bought on eBay, police said, despite the warning to make only essential trips as part of measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Traffic police who arrested the man on the M6 ​​in Cheshire while traveling home, were surprised to find his wife in the trunk of the car.

They said that it did not fit in the vehicle after picking up the purchase, so he had to go to the trunk to start the two-hour trip back to the south.

A driver has traveled from Coventry to Salford to collect a £ 15 EBay purchase of windows. His wife could not fit in the vehicle so she was traveling in the boot for the return journey when stopped on the M6 ​​Cheshire. The driver was given a TOR for the offense. – North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) March 29, 2020

The North West Traffic Police shared the information on their Twitter page and wrote: “A driver has traveled from Coventry to Salford to pick up an eBay window purchase worth $ 19.

“His wife did not fit in the vehicle, so he was in the trunk on the return trip when we stopped him on the M6 ​​in Cheshire.”

They said officers issued a Traffic Violation Report for the driver.

However, it is not the first story of someone skipping government confinement measures.

On Saturday night, the police in Derbyshire were in “shock” when they found a “massive” karaoke party in Normanton, Derby.

Officers said they discovered a party of 25 adults and children around 10 p.m. Saturday and sent everyone home, adding: “It is clear that people continue to completely ignore the government’s recommendations and measures.”