The Police condemns a case of homophobia and turns against it

In the late afternoon of this Wednesday, from his profile on Twitter, the National Police wanted to report a case of homophobia, but your complaint it has turned against him by way in which it was written. That is why a considerable number of users of this social network have commented on the message, specifying the one issued by the agents and pointing out where they find the fault. Early in the morning on Thursday the message disappeared and instead an error message appeared with the warning that the tweet has been deleted.

The way in which they wrote the tweet has earned them countless criticisms and they ended up eliminating it. (Photo: Twitter / @policia capture)

“The homosexuality of a young man led to an argument in the bosom of his family that ended with arrest in #Mallorca of his father and his younger brother for attacking and insulting him #StopDelitosDeOdio # Somostupolicía ”. So read the tweet from the National Police published shortly before nine at night.

The reactions and corrections were immediate. The communicator Oriol Serra, in one of the comments with the most reactions, noted that the “culprit” of the aggression, in any case, would be “homophobia.” Most of the criticisms of the police condemnation go in this sense, in that the sexual orientation of the attacked and not having focused on the fact that the problem lies with those who attacked.

Another Twitter user extended a bit more in her response, stating that “it was not that boy’s homosexuality that caused an argument, it was the empty head of his parents and brother and the lack of understanding and lack of love for him.” Comment with which another user fully agreed, summarizing the argument that “It is not his homosexuality, it is homophobia of family members ”.

There have also been those who have resorted to irony, congratulating them on the message and assuming that it was their intention. “A conscientiously written tweet that you will be proud of,” reads one of those comments. In another, they directly demanded a correction indicating that “it was because of the homophobia of the father and brother.” At the time of writing this text, the requested rectification had not occurred, but the tweet that caused the controversy was no longer available, as can be seen in this link to it.

The case condemned by the Police, which in its message linked to a news item from the Europa Press agency, is one aggression suffered by a young man in Palma at the hands of his father and his younger brother, who were arrested after a neighbor’s warning call. According to what has transpired, the two brothers argued last Saturday afternoon at the grandmother’s house. The little boy would have admitted to the agents that he insulted the older one, who took a mop stick to defend himself, because of his sexual orientation. Their father entered to mediate, but ended up assaulting his eldest son.

