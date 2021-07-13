The Police conclude that Echenique ordered the payment of 30,000 euros to a production company that is investigating the Justice

The spokesman for Podemos in Congress, Pablo Echenique, in Congress in a file image. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the National Police concludes that the spokesman for United We Can in Congress, Pablo Echenique, ordered the payment of 30,000 euros from the training account to the 404 Popular Communication Association and that Justice investigates.

However, purple sources point out that the UDEF report also confirms that “no irregularity is observed in the funds transferred to the association.” “It is confirmed that the destination of these funds has its direct justification in carrying out the activities of the association,” these sources specify.

The UDEF has sent this Monday to the judge of the Neurona case, within the framework of the investigation into the solidarity fund of the purple ones, the report in which it incriminates Echenique.

In the document, advanced by OK Diario, the agents have specified that the party treasurer, Daniel de Frutos, and Echenique himself were as proxies for the bank account, and that it was the latter who ordered the payment that Magistrate Juan is investigating. José Escalonilla.

Echenique himself has lamented the “media psychodrama” for the police report when “there is no irregularity in these transfers.” The party requests the file because in the analysis of the investigators “no irregularity can be seen.”

The Prosecutor’s Office asked the judge to call those responsible for the company to testify

In the report, the researchers explain that the study and analysis of the bank account of the Association 404 Popular Communication “is framed within a time range that ranges from the date of September 4, 2019 to the date of March 17, 2021 ”And that in said period the payments contributed by Podemos are recorded.

The head of the Court of Instruction number 42 of Madrid had asked the UDEF for a report on the identity of the persons authorized to have the association’s account, as well as the list of transfers received from the party in the aforementioned period.

Petition of the Prosecutor’s Office

The Prosecutor’s Office has already asked the judge to call those responsible for the company to declare “in order to prove what the association is dedicated to and the destination of the 30,000 euros that they have received from Podemos. It is pending that the instructor decides whether or not to agree to the request.

The request of the Public Ministry came after the former senator of Podemos Celia Cánovas asked the instructor to summon up to 10 associates of the association as witnesses to clarify the income allegedly coming from the solidarity fund.

The UDEF report comes after the judge resumed the investigation into the solidarity fund

The UDEF report reaches the case after the judge resumed in March the investigation into the solidarity fund by order of the Provincial Court of Madrid.

At that time, the magistrate asked the party to provide the document approving the request made by a popular association to receive 50,000 euros from said fund.

This is one of the allegedly illegal acts mentioned by the former lawyer of Podemos José Manuel Calvente in the complaint he filed in December 2019 against the party and from which the Neurona case was born.

