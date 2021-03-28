The Police closes an association of erotic and sexual activities for violating Covid norms

The Local Police of Bormujos (Seville) has closed and sealed the premises of the Asociación Imperio Liberal, registered in the Junta de Andalucía as a cultural and recreational association, dedicated exclusively, as advertised on its website, to erotic and sexual activities like swingers, for breaching various anticovid measures.

As reported by the City Council in a statement, the agents understand that this activity, which includes “a wide range of erotic activities and sexual intercourse between a couple and one or more people “, implies a risk of contagion due to the conditions in which it takes place.

In the last inspection carried out last night by the agents, up to 87 people inside the premises, widely exceeding the allowed capacity, with a vast majority lacking a mask.

Serving the intrinsic nature of the association, these people invaded the interpersonal safety distance, thus violating the health regulations issued by the Order of October 29, 2020, which establishes health alert levels and exceptional measures are adopted for reasons of public health in Andalusia to containment of Covid-19.

The statement adds that it was also possible to verify the lack of security measures of the premises when finding the emergency doors lacking the anti-panic device as well as other incidents related to its security, which has an area of ​​more than six hundred square meters.

All of this will be reported to the different municipal and regional administrations respectively for the initiation, if applicable, of the corresponding disciplinary proceedings. based on current legislation.