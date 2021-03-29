The Police closes a local exchange of couples with 87 people inside

The Local Police of Bormujos, in the place of exchange of couples. (Photo: BORMUJOS CITY COUNCIL (SEVILLA))

The Local Police of Bormujos (Seville) has closed and sealed in a precautionary way on Saturday night the premises of the Liberal Empire Association dedicated to “erotic and sexual activities”, where up to 87 people have been counted, many of them without masks or safety distance, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The premises of the Asociación Imperio Liberal, registered with the Junta de Andalucía as a cultural and recreational association, dedicated exclusively, as advertised on its own website, to erotic and sexual activities such as swingers, -expression referring to a wide range of erotic and sexual activities carried out between a couple and one or more people-, as detailed in a statement by the Consistory of Bormujos, which reports the closure of said premises since “in the opinion of the acting officials, the activity represents a risk of contagion by the conditions in which it develops ”.

In the last inspection carried out by the agents, up to 87 people have been counted inside the premises, “widely exceeding the allowed capacity, with a vast majority lacking a mask and taking into account the intrinsic nature of the association, encroaching on the safety distance interpersonal ”.

Therefore, and according to the Bormujos City Council, the health regulations issued by the Order of October 29, 2020 are violated, by which health alert levels are established and exceptional measures are adopted for reasons of public health in Andalusia for containment of Covid-19.

Lack of security measures

In the same way, the agents have verified “the lack of security measures in the premises” when they found the emergency doors lacking the anti-panic device as well as other incidents related to …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.