The Police clarify what is really seen in a video that has run fast in the last hours

The National Police has reacted on Twitter to a video that has been spreading rapidly in recent hours and in which two alleged agents are seen singing and dancing casually at the doors of what appears to be a police station.

“To all of those who have received this video in the last hours, we want to clarify: THEY ARE NOT POLICE”, the Body has assured in a message from its official account on the social network in which it explains that what they see are really actors during the recording of a fiction series.

It is not the first time in recent weeks that a fictional shoot has been confused with real life.

At the end of April, several Civil Guard patrols went to the Alginet City Council (Valencia) to intervene against an alleged armed robbery that, apparently, was being committed at the town hall headquarters, without knowing that the assault was actually a crime. filming with three hooded actors pretending to be robbers with submachine guns and pistols.

The Guard patrols went urgently on Sunday after neighbors called 112 to alert that several individuals armed with submachine guns had broken into the City Hall. Neither the Local Police nor the Civil Guard had received notice that simulated weapons were going to be used in a shoot.

Sources from the Government Delegation in the Valencian Community report that they have asked the Civil Guard for a report on the events to find out what happened and why this security device was put in place.

