The Police charge against a group of people who tried to assault the Abascal hotel in Ceuta

A group of about 50 people tried to forcefully access the hotel of Ceuta where the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, is staying, something that the National Police has prevented through charges against concentrates and air saves. The agents have acted in this way after the protesters damaged the entrance door to the Parador La Muralla where the far-right leader had held a press conference.

Some of those who have tried to enter the hotel have thrown eggs against the facade, as well as a beach chair, which has not hit anyone. Meanwhile, on the outskirts of the hotel there have been some incidents between the concentrates and the Police, to which they have thrown stones and who has carried against protesters.

Shortly before, in statements to the media, Abascal has denounced having been the victim of a “planned operation” by the “mafia” of the PSOE for, with “the criminal and corrupt collaboration of the Government Delegation “, to” silence “his party, which in the end has not been able to hold either the rally forbidden by the governmental authority with judicial backing or the open-air press conference for which it subsequently replaced it.

The leader of the far-right party has not been able to offer the press conference as he had announced due to the presence of hundreds of people, the vast majority Ceuta of Muslim confession, that they rebuked him for “racist” and urged him to “go away” from the city.

Inside the Parador La Muralla, which has been surrounded by a large police cordon, Abascal has assured, however, that he left “satisfied” for having achieved “that extremists are photographed in Ceuta “, like the PSOE, “which acts like a corrupt mafia.”

“The Socialist Party has used the Government Delegation, headed by the mother of Pedro Sánchez’s Communication Chief, to prevent fundamental rights of the Spanish as the meeting and demonstration of Vox. And, at the same time, has consented a completely illegal concentration that it has not been dissolved and that it has prevented us from even giving a press conference, “he lamented.

The leader of Vox has also charged against the “active complicity” of the PP from Ceuta: “He has signed a document criticizing our possibility of demonstrating together with the PSOE and two parties (MDyC and Caballas) that are actually fifth columnists of Mohamed V.”

“A perfectly orchestrated political operation”

“All this has been a planned operation, probably by agents of different secret services, as well as the assault on the fence by more than 10,000 people, and while an illegal demonstration has been allowed shouting ‘Alah Akbar’ and ‘Sánchez Presidente’ “, he lamented.

In Abascal’s opinion, it is clear why these situations occur: “All this they do because they could not tolerate the image of last week, when Sánchez only came to Ceuta to an institutional meeting, and today they have deployed a perfectly orchestrated political operation that has been effective to impede our fundamental rights. “

“They do not want their voters to listen to those of us who tell the truth speaking of invasion, who denounce the kidnapping and distribution throughout the national territory of minors who are sought by their parents in Morocco, who want secure and militarized borders, forces of security and an Army with material and legal means. They want to silence us“, has assured the leader of Vox.

And he added: “Because there is a plan to bring 250,000 immigrants a year to Spain until 2050, eight million people who will end up receiving social aid that does not reach Spaniards and condemning young Spaniards, who have no future or employment. nor housing and they are forced to emigrate “.

Meeting cancellation

Vox has offered these statements to the press after cancel the event that was planned in Ceuta at 8:00 p.m. this Monday, after Section I of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia ratified the ban on the meeting issued by the Government Delegation in Ceuta. It has made this decision when the representation of the extreme right party did not attend the appearance summoned after its appeal against the decision of the governmental authority.

After hearing the verdict of the TSJA, Vox filed an appeal against the order that ratified the ban on the rally called this Monday afternoon in Ceuta by the party leader.

The Government Delegation valued in a statement to the media that The prohibition issued on Saturday at 11:00 pm was “maintained” of said concentration, summoned before its headquarters, and announced that it would adopt “the necessary measures” to prevent it from materializing.

The suspension of the meeting was based on police reports that warned of the existence of “risk to persons and property” in the event that this meeting converges with the mobilizations promoted by social networks and without official communication “against so much facha.”

For its part, Santiago Abascal arrived in Ceuta this Monday morning from Seville, where this Sunday he participated in a public act, and has been rebuked by a small group of citizens upon arrival at the hotel.