The police captured a Mexican thief who asked for help online to be able to steal quietly

In 2018, a video of Francisco was released, who he asked the government for help to keep stealing; this Thursday the Mexican police arrested him in possession of drugs.

In the video that went viral at that time, Francisco appeared with a bandana over his face, sitting in a car.

“NOW THE RATMAN COMES OUT WITH FEAR …”

His name is Francisco Javier González Aguilar

28 years old

This is how he recorded this video and disseminated it to neighborhood groups.

Agents from @SSC_CDMX stopped him today.

I was selling drugs in @Alc_Iztapalapa

They already take it to @FiscaliaCDMX

“Good afternoon my people. This video is for the government, to help us, support us. I do not know if they have seen but they are killing us “, He says.

Then he continues with a claim because he says that the people he assaults give him fake cell phones.

“And we ask the government for a fair and dignified treatment. People are no longer scared as before. One goes out to steal and fucking people already brings two cell phones, the chido and a fucking chicharrón. And they give us the pork rinds.

“One already works under request, my people, don’t be too smart. You already get to disburse what you screwed up and the Nokias come out with a light bulb. We can’t go on like this anymore. Now, we do not have insurance or benefits and they are giving us the mother “.

STOPPED

This is how Francisco Javier González was arrested.

Some time ago he tied a rag to his face and recorded such a video.

“NOW THE RATMAN COMES OUT WITH FEAR …”, he said.

Today @SSC_CDMX agents arrested him in this Audi selling drugs in @Alc_Iztapalapa

It is already in @FiscaliaCDMX

It is already in @FiscaliaCDMX pic.twitter.com/c0Q1yVPJnb – Carlos Jiménez (@ c4jimenez) July 8, 2021

After the disclosure of said video, nothing was heard from Francisco, until this Thursday when the Secretary of Citizen Security reported that he was detained for crimes against health at the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office in Mexico City.

Francisco was in a car supposedly trading drugs with another person. When they searched his belongings, they found 98 bags with cocaine and 28 with marijuana.

For this reason, he was transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office started in Colonia Del Gas, Azcapotzalco Mayor’s Office, of the Mexican capital.

With information from Agencia Reforma

