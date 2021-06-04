The Police believe that the death of the tourist couple in Ibiza is gender violence

The Ibiza hotel where the events took place. (Photo: Sergio G. Cañizares / EFE)

The National Police have reported that the case of the two young people precipitated this morning in Ibiza from a fourth floor of a hotel in Platja d’en Bossa is being investigated as a sexist crime.

Although the investigation continues its course, from the Police they point out that everything indicates that it could be a death due to gender violence: the man threw the woman off the balcony and then committed suicide by jumping into the void, according to the hypothesis that the investigators handle. .

The woman was 21 years old and had dual nationality, Italian and Spanish, and the man was of Moroccan origin and was 26 years old. The couple were staying in the hotel room from whose balcony they rushed.

The agents continue with the investigation and are taking witness statements to fully clarify the facts.

The events occurred at 4.30 am, as reported by the Ibiza Town Hall in a statement.

The 016 serves all victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day and in 51 different languages ​​without leaving a trace on the bill. Minors can also go to the ANAR Foundation telephone number 900 20 20 10, and citizens who witness an attack should call 112.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

The crisis as protection of women

Six lessons left by Rocío Carrasco’s documentary

A man surrenders after allegedly killing his partner in Girona

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.