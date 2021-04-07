The police authority describes as “unauthorized” the immobilization of George Floyd

Attorney Eric Nelson and his client, former cop Derek Chauvin. (Photo: AP)

The seventh day of the trial against Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering George Floyd, is complicated for the defense of the ex-policeman. The Minneapolis Police use of force training coordinator, Johnny Mercil, declared Tuesday that the restraint that Chauvin exerted on Floyd’s neck is not authorized in the department’s protocols.

The defense of the ex-agent had affirmed that he applied a “reasonable” force and responded according to what was learned during the arrest. These arguments are now weakened by Mercil’s remarks, which support those made Monday by the Minneapolis police chief, who had already denied that the knee-nailing tactic of an unconscious and handcuffed suspect was allowed.

To the questions of the prosecutors, Mercil has explained that the agents are trained with the indication to make a “minimum use of force” in arrests and that the one used by Chauvin on Floyd is considered “unauthorized.”

It has also stated that an immobilization by the neck on an unconscious individual would be considered “an active assault”.

“Is this a neck restraint formed by the Minneapolis Police?” Asked prosecutor Steve Schleicher, showing an image of Chauvin and Floyd, to which Mercil replied: “No, sir.”

Nine minutes and 29 seconds

Floyd’s death sparked a wave of racial protests in the United States a year ago and put the then government of Donald Trump on the ropes.

George Floyd lost his life last May when four officers tried to arrest him for using a counterfeit bill to pay at a store. During his arrest, Chauvin immobilized him …

